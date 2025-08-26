Join our SMS to receive special offers
Charlie D's Pizza-Barker Cypress 7160 Barker cypress rd
Full Menu
Appetizers
8 Pc Hot Wings
Baked spicy chicken wings and fries, served with side sauce. *Sauce on wings available upon request.$12.99
12 Pc Hot Wings
Baked spicy chicken wings and fries, served with side sauce. *Sauce on wings available upon request.$18.99
Seasoned Fries$3.59
Garlic Bread$2.99
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.99
Garlic Knots
10 pcs. With marinara$9.00
6 Pc Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$6.99
10 Pc Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$9.99
Trio Appetizer
Garlic cheese bread, 4 wings and 4 mozzarella sticks$15.99
Fresh Jalapeno Poppers$6.99
Pizza Rolls pepperoni 4ct$5.99
Pizza Rolls Pepperoni 8ct$10.99
Classic Caprese salad$9.99
Fresh Salads
Small Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing$4.49
Large Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing$6.99
Small Greek
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, feta, black olives, Italian dressing$5.49
Large Greek
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, feta, black olives, Italian dressing$7.99
Small House
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fancy cheddar cheese, croutons, your choice of dressing$3.99
Large House
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fancy cheddar cheese, croutons, your choice of dressing$5.99
Classic Caprese salad$9.99
Calzones
Sandwiches
Meatball Mozzarella
Meatballs, melted mozzarella and marinara$11.69
Sausage Mozzarella
Spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, onions, bell peppers and house pizza sauce$11.99
Gyro
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki$10.99
Chicken Mozzarella
Chicken breast, melted mozzarella and marinara$11.69
Philadelphia Cheesesteak
Prime rib, sautéed onions, bell peppers and mozzarella on hoagie bread$11.99
Pasta Entrees
Spaghetti with Marinara
Spaghetti topped with homemade marinara and mozzarella$7.99
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini pasta tossed in a creamy homemade alfredo, with mushrooms and sprinkled with parsley$8.99
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
With mushrooms$10.99
Chicken Parmesan$10.99
Creamy Shrimp Alfredo$12.99
Manicotti
Filled with cheese topped with marinara and mozzarella$9.99
Beef Ravioli
Pasta pillows stuff with beef with homemade marinara and mozzarella$9.99
Four Cheese Ravioli$9.99
Lasagna
Layers of pasta, meat sauce and ricotta, topped with homemade marinara and mozzarella$10.99
Kids Menu
Desserts
Sides
SIDE RANCH$0.80
SIDE ITALIAN DRESSING$0.80
SIDE CAESAR DRESSING$0.80
SIDE BLUE CHEESE DRESSING$0.80
SIDE ALFREDO SAUCE$1.00
SIDE PIZZA SAUCE$0.50
SIDE MARINARA SAUCE$0.80
SIDE BUFFALO SAUCE$0.75
SIDE ANCHOVIES$1.00
SIDE BANANA PEPPERS$0.75
SIDE BLACK OLIVES$0.75
SIDE GREEN OLIVES$0.75
SIDE JALEPENOS$0.75
SIDE TZATZIKI SAUCE$1.00
SIDE ORDER OF MEATBALLS$4.00
SIDE CHIPS$1.50
Pizza
BYO Pizza
Small Specialty Pizzas
10" Times Square
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives$13.99
10" Manhattan Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic$13.99
10" Park Avenue
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic$13.99
10" Soho
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce$13.99
10" Philly Pizza
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce$14.99
10" Brooklyn Bomber
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic$13.99
10" Village
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil$12.99
10" Pulled Pork
Pineapple, jalapeños, parsley flakes, red onions$13.99OUT OF STOCK
10" Staten Island
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic$13.99
10" Pepperoni Amora
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano$12.99
10" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic$12.99
10" House Margherita
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce$12.99
10" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese$13.99
10" Neapolitan Margherita
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil$12.99
10" Texas Spring Time
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta$13.99
10" Houston Street
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce$13.99
10" Chicken Pesto
Olive oil, pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, fresh basil$12.99
10" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes$13.99
10" Prosciutto Arugula
Olive oil base, light mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, feta, arugula$12.99
Medium Specialty Pizzas
12" Times Square
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives$18.99
12" Manhattan Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic$18.99
12" Park Avenue
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic$18.99
12" Soho
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce$18.99
12" Philly Pizza
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce$19.99
12" Brooklyn Bomber
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic$18.99
12" Village
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil$16.99
12" Pulled Pork
Pineapple, jalapeños, parsley flakes, red onions$18.99OUT OF STOCK
12" Staten Island
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic$18.99
12" Pepperoni Amora
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano$15.99
12" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic$15.99
12" House Margherita
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce$15.99
12" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese$18.99
12" Neapolitan Margherita
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil$15.99
12" Texas Spring Time
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta$18.99
12" Houston Street
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce$18.99
12" Chicken Pesto
Olive oil, pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, fresh basil$15.99
12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes$18.99
12" Prosciutto Arugula
Olive oil base, light mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, feta, arugula$15.99
Large Specialty Pizzas
14" Times Square
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives$21.99
14" Manhattan Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic$21.99
14" Park Avenue
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic$21.99
14" Soho
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce$21.99
14" Philly Pizza
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce$22.99
14" Brooklyn Bomber
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic$21.99
14" Village
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil$19.99
14" Pulled Pork
Pineapple, jalapeños, parsley flakes, red onions$20.99OUT OF STOCK
14" Staten Island
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic$20.99
14" Pepperoni Amora
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano$19.99
14" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic$18.99
14" House Margherita
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce$18.99
14" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese$20.99
14" Neapolitan Margherita
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil$18.99
14" Texas Spring Time
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta$20.99
14" Houston Street
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce$20.99
14" Chicken Pesto
Olive oil, pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, fresh basil$17.99
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes$21.99
14" Prosciutto Arugula
Olive oil base, light mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, feta, arugula$17.99
XL Specialty Pizzas
16" Times Square
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives$23.99
16" Manhattan Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic$23.99
16" Park Avenue
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic$22.99
16" Soho
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce$23.99
16" Philly Pizza
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce$24.99
16" Brooklyn Bomber
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic$23.99
16" Village
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil$20.99
16" Pulled Pork
Pineapple, jalapeños, parsley flakes, red onions$21.99OUT OF STOCK
16" Staten Island
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic$22.99
16" Pepperoni Amora
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano$22.99
16" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic$19.99
16" House Margherita
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce$19.99
16" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese$22.99
16" Neapolitan Margherita
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil$19.99
16" Texas Spring Time
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta$21.99
16" Houston Street
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce$22.99
16" Chicken Pesto
Olive oil, pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, fresh basil$21.99
16" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes$22.99
16" Prosciutto Arugula
Olive oil base, light mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, feta, arugula$19.99
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
Pizza Party Package
Catering
Catering Appetizers
Half Garlic Bread
4" fresh hoagie halves topped with garlic spread and served with marinara$16.99
Full Garlic Bread
4" fresh hoagie halves topped with garlic spread and served with marinara$29.99
Half Garlic Cheese Bread
Our garlic bread topped with mozzarella and sprinkled with parsley$24.99
Full Garlic Cheese Bread
Our garlic bread topped with mozzarella and sprinkled with parsley$39.99
30 Pc Wings$54.99
60 Pc Wings$105.99