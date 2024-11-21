Exceptions and restrictions
Charlie D's Pizza-Fallbrook 8925 Fallbrook Drive #100 Houston, TX 77064
Appetizers
- 8 Pc Hot Wings
Breaded spicy chicken wings (baked). Includes 2 sauces on the side. *Sauce on wings available upon request.$12.99
- 12 Pc Hot Wings
Baked spicy chicken wings. Includes 2 sauces on the side. *Sauce on wings available upon request.$18.99
- French Fries$3.59
- Garlic Bread$2.99
- Garlic Cheese Bread$4.99
- Garlic Knots
10 pcs. With marinara$9.00
- 6 Pc Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$6.99
- 10 Pc Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$9.99
- Trio Appetizer
Garlic cheese bread, 4 wings and 4 mozzarella sticks$15.99
- Fresh Jalapeno Poppers
6 pcs, comes with ranch on the side. Filled with a mix of cream cheese, garlic, and bacon bits.$6.99
- 4 pc Pizza Rolls$5.99
- 8 pc Pizza Rolls$10.99
- Loaded French Fries
French fries (8oz) with shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Choose 3 toppings and a side of sauce of your preference.$10.99
Fresh Salads
- Small Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing$4.49
- Large Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing$6.99
- Small Greek
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, feta, black olives, Italian dressing$5.49
- Large Greek
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, feta, black olives, Italian dressing$7.99
- Small House
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fancy cheddar cheese, croutons, your choice of dressing$4.99
- Large House
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fancy cheddar cheese, croutons, your choice of dressing$5.99
Calzones
Sandwiches
- Meatball Mozzarella Sandwich
Meatballs, melted mozzarella and marinara$11.99
- Sausage Mozzarella Sandwich
Italian sausage, mozzarella, onions, bell peppers and homemade pizza sauce$11.99
- Gyro Sandwich
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki on pita bread.$11.99
- Chicken Mozzarella Sandwich
Chicken breast, melted mozzarella and marinara$11.99
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Prime rib, sautéed onions, bell peppers and mozzarella on hoagie bread$11.99
Pastas
- Spaghetti with Marinara Pasta
Spaghetti topped with homemade marinara and mozzarella. Options for protein available for extra charge.$7.99
- Fettuccini Alfredo Pasta
Fettuccini pasta tossed in a creamy homemade alfredo, sprinkled with parsley and a side of garlic bread.$9.69
- Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo Pasta
With mushrooms$11.69
- Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Spaghetti with homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Topped with crispy chicken breast.$11.69
- Shrimp Alfredo Pasta
Creamy alfredo pasta with shrimp. Topped with parmesan cheese and parsley.$12.99
- Beef Ravioli Pasta
Pasta pillows stuff with beef with homemade marinara and mozzarella$10.69
- Four Cheese Ravioli Pasta
Pasta pillows stuff with 4 types of cheese with homemade marinara and mozzarella.$10.69
- Lasagna
Layers of pasta, meat sauce and ricotta, topped with homemade marinara and mozzarella$11.69
Kids Menu
Desserts
- Brownie
Includes a scoop of vanilla ice cream, powder sugar and chocolate drizzle.$5.00
- Cannoli
Filled with cannoli cream and chocolate, sprinkled with powder sugar. 3 pcs$7.00
- Chocolate Cake$5.99
- New York Cheesecake$5.99
- Nutella Pizza
10". Choice between topped with pistachos or marshmallows. Includes powdered sugar.$10.00
- Strawberry Cheesecake$5.99
- Tiramisu$5.99
Sides
- SIDE RANCH$0.50
- SIDE PIZZA SAUCE$0.50
- SIDE MARINARA SAUCE$1.00
- SIDE ALFREDO SAUCE$1.00
- SIDE BUFFALO SAUCE$0.75
- SIDE BLUE CHEESE DRESSING$0.50
- SIDE CAESAR DRESSING$0.50
- SIDE ITALIAN DRESSING$0.50
- SIDE JALEPENOS$0.75
- SIDE BANANA PEPPERS$0.75
- SIDE BLACK OLIVES$0.75
- SIDE GARLIC BUTTER$0.75
- SIDE GREEN OLIVES$0.75
- SIDE TZATZIKI SAUCE$1.00
- SIDE ORDER OF MEATBALLS$3.00
- SIDE CHIPS
Ms. Vickie's Kettle Potato Chips$1.25
- GARLIC BUTTER CRUST$1.00
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Small Specialty Pizzas
- 10" Times Square
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives$13.99
- 10" Manhattan Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic$13.99
- 10" Park Avenue
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic$13.99
- 10" Soho
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce$13.99
- 10" Philly Pizza
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce$14.99
- 10" Brooklyn Bomber
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic$13.99
- 10" Village
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil$12.99
- 10" Staten Island
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic$13.99
- 10" Pepperoni Amora
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano$12.99
- 10" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic$12.99
- 10" House Margherita
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce$12.99
- 10" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese$13.99
- 10" Neapolitan Margherita
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil$12.99
- 10" Texas Spring Time
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta$13.99
- 10" Houston Street
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce$13.99
- 10" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, cherry tomato, fresh basil and parmesan.$12.99
- 10" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes$13.99
- 10" Prosciutto Arugula
Olive oil base, light mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, feta, arugula$12.99
Medium Specialty Pizzas
- 12" Times Square
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives$18.99
- 12" Manhattan Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic$18.99
- 12" Park Avenue
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic$18.99
- 12" Soho
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce$18.99
- 12" Philly Pizza
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce$19.99
- 12" Brooklyn Bomber
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic$18.99
- 12" Village
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil$16.99
- 12" Staten Island
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic$18.99
- 12" Pepperoni Amora
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano$15.99
- 12" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic$15.99
- 12" House Margherita
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce$15.99
- 12" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese$18.99
- 12" Neapolitan Margherita
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil$15.99
- 12" Texas Spring Time
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta$18.99
- 12" Houston Street
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce$18.99
- 12" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, cherry tomato, fresh basil and parmesan.$15.99
- 12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes$18.99
- 12" Prosciutto Arugula
Olive oil base, light mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, feta, arugula$15.99
Large Specialty Pizzas
- 14" Times Square
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives$20.99
- 14" Manhattan Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic$20.99
- 14" Park Avenue
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic$20.99
- 14" Soho
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce$20.99
- 14" Philly Pizza
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce$21.99
- 14" Brooklyn Bomber
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic$20.99
- 14" Village
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil$18.99
- 14" Staten Island
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic$20.99
- 14" Pepperoni Amora
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano$17.99
- 14" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic$17.99
- 14" House Margherita
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce$17.99
- 14" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese$20.99
- 14" Neapolitan Margherita
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil$17.99
- 14" Texas Spring Time
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta$20.99
- 14" Houston Street
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce$20.99
- 14" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, cherry tomato, fresh basil and parmesan.$17.99
- 14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes$20.99
- 14" Prosciutto Arugula
Olive oil base, light mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, feta, arugula$17.99
XL Specialty Pizzas
- 16" Times Square
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives$21.99
- 16" Manhattan Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic$21.99
- 16" Park Avenue
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic$21.99
- 16" Soho
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce$21.99
- 16" Philly Pizza
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce$22.99
- 16" Brooklyn Bomber
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic$21.99
- 16" Village
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil$20.99
- 16" Staten Island
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic$21.99
- 16" Pepperoni Amora
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano$19.99
- 16" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic$19.99
- 16" House Margherita
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce$19.99
- 16" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese$21.99
- 16" Neapolitan Margherita
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil$19.99
- 16" Texas Spring Time
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta$21.99
- 16" Houston Street
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce$21.99
- 16" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, cherry tomato, fresh basil and parmesan.$19.99
- 16" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes$21.99
- 16" Prosciutto Arugula
Olive oil base, light mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, feta, arugula$19.99