Charlie D's Pizza-Fallbrook 8925 Fallbrook Drive #100 Houston, TX 77064
Appetizers
8 Pc Hot Wings
Breaded spicy chicken wings (baked). Includes 2 sauces on the side. *Sauce on wings available upon request.$12.99
12 Pc Hot Wings
Baked spicy chicken wings. Includes 2 sauces on the side. *Sauce on wings available upon request.$18.99
French Fries$3.59
Garlic Bread$2.99
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.99
Garlic Knots
10 pcs. With marinara or pizza sauce$9.00
6 Pc Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$6.99
10 Pc Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$9.99
Trio Appetizer
Garlic cheese bread, 4 wings and 4 mozzarella sticks$15.99
Fresh Jalapeno Poppers
6 pcs, comes with ranch on the side. Filled with a mix of cream cheese, garlic, and bacon bits.$6.99
4 pc Pizza Rolls$5.99
8 pc Pizza Rolls$10.99
Loaded French Fries
French fries (8oz) with shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Choose 3 toppings and a side of sauce of your preference.$10.99
Fresh Salads
Small Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing$4.49
Large Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing$6.99
Small Greek
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, feta, black olives, Italian dressing$5.49
Large Greek
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, feta, black olives, Italian dressing$7.99
Small House
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fancy cheddar cheese, croutons, your choice of dressing$4.99
Large House
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fancy cheddar cheese, croutons, your choice of dressing$5.99
Calzones
Sandwiches
Meatball Mozzarella Sandwich
Meatballs, melted mozzarella and marinara$11.99
Sausage Mozzarella Sandwich
Italian sausage, mozzarella, onions, bell peppers and homemade pizza sauce$11.99
Gyro Sandwich
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki on pita bread.$11.99
Chicken Mozzarella Sandwich
Chicken breast, melted mozzarella and marinara$11.99
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Prime rib, sautéed onions, bell peppers and mozzarella on hoagie bread$11.99
Pastas
Spaghetti with Marinara Pasta
Spaghetti topped with homemade marinara and mozzarella. Options for protein available for extra charge.$7.99
Fettuccini Alfredo Pasta
Fettuccini pasta tossed in a creamy homemade alfredo, sprinkled with parsley and a side of garlic bread.$9.69
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo Pasta
With mushrooms$11.69
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Spaghetti with homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Topped with crispy chicken breast.$11.69
Shrimp Alfredo Pasta
Creamy alfredo pasta with shrimp. Topped with parmesan cheese and parsley.$12.99
Beef Ravioli Pasta
Pasta pillows stuff with beef with homemade marinara and mozzarella$10.69
Lasagna
Layers of pasta, meat sauce and ricotta, topped with homemade marinara and mozzarella$11.69
Kids Menu
Desserts
Sides
SIDE RANCH$0.50
SIDE PIZZA SAUCE$0.50
SIDE MARINARA SAUCE$1.00
SIDE ALFREDO SAUCE$1.00
SIDE BUFFALO SAUCE$0.75
SIDE BLUE CHEESE DRESSING$0.50
SIDE CAESAR DRESSING$0.50
SIDE ITALIAN DRESSING$0.50
SIDE JALEPENOS$0.75
SIDE BANANA PEPPERS$0.75
SIDE BLACK OLIVES$0.75
SIDE GARLIC BUTTER$0.75
SIDE GREEN OLIVES$0.75
SIDE TZATZIKI SAUCE$1.00
SIDE ORDER OF MEATBALLS$3.00
SIDE CHIPS
Ms. Vickie's Kettle Potato Chips$1.25
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Small Specialty Pizzas
10" Times Square
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives$13.99
10" Manhattan Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic$13.99
10" Park Avenue
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic$13.99
10" Soho
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce$13.99
10" Philly Pizza
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce$14.99
10" Brooklyn Bomber
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic$13.99
10" Village
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil$12.99
10" Staten Island
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic$13.99
10" Pepperoni Amora
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano$12.99
10" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic$12.99
10" House Margherita
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce$12.99
10" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese$13.99
10" Neapolitan Margherita
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil$12.99
10" Texas Spring Time
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta$13.99
10" Houston Street
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce$13.99
10" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, cherry tomato, fresh basil and parmesan.$12.99
10" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes$13.99
Medium Specialty Pizzas
12" Times Square
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives$18.99
12" Manhattan Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic$18.99
12" Park Avenue
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic$18.99
12" Soho
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce$18.99
12" Philly Pizza
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce$19.99
12" Brooklyn Bomber
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic$18.99
12" Village
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil$16.99
12" Staten Island
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic$18.99
12" Pepperoni Amora
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano$15.99
12" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic$15.99
12" House Margherita
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce$15.99
12" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese$18.99
12" Neapolitan Margherita
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil$15.99
12" Texas Spring Time
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta$18.99
12" Houston Street
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce$18.99
12" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, cherry tomato, fresh basil and parmesan.$15.99
12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes$18.99
Large Specialty Pizzas
14" Times Square
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives$20.99
14" Manhattan Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic$20.99
14" Park Avenue
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic$20.99
14" Soho
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce$20.99
14" Philly Pizza
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce$21.99
14" Brooklyn Bomber
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic$20.99
14" Village
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil$18.99
14" Staten Island
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic$20.99
14" Pepperoni Amora
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano$17.99
14" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic$17.99
14" House Margherita
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce$17.99
14" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese$20.99
14" Neapolitan Margherita
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil$17.99
14" Texas Spring Time
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta$20.99
14" Houston Street
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce$20.99
14" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, cherry tomato, fresh basil and parmesan.$17.99
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes$20.99
XL Specialty Pizzas
16" Times Square
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives$21.99
16" Manhattan Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic$21.99
16" Park Avenue
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic$21.99
16" Soho
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce$21.99
16" Philly Pizza
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce$22.99
16" Brooklyn Bomber
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic$21.99
16" Village
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil$20.99
16" Staten Island
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic$21.99
16" Pepperoni Amora
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano$19.99
16" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic$19.99
16" House Margherita
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce$19.99
16" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese$21.99
16" Neapolitan Margherita
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil$19.99
16" Texas Spring Time
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta$21.99
16" Houston Street
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce$21.99
16" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, cherry tomato, fresh basil and parmesan.$19.99
16" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes$21.99