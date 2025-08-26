Exceptions and restrictions
Charlie D's Pizza-Fallbrook 8925 Fallbrook Drive #100 Houston, TX 77064
Appetizers
8 Pc Hot Wings
Breaded spicy chicken wings (baked). Includes 2 sauces on the side. *Sauce on wings available upon request.$12.99
12 Pc Hot Wings
Baked spicy chicken wings. Includes 2 sauces on the side. *Sauce on wings available upon request.$18.99
French Fries$3.59
Garlic Bread$2.99
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.99
Garlic Knots
10 pcs. With marinara or pizza sauce$9.00
6 Pc Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$6.99
10 Pc Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$9.99
Trio Appetizer
Garlic cheese bread, 4 wings and 4 mozzarella sticks$15.99
Fresh Jalapeno Poppers
6 pcs, comes with ranch on the side. Filled with a mix of cream cheese, garlic, and bacon bits.$6.99
4 pc Pizza Rolls$5.99
8 pc Pizza Rolls$10.99
Loaded French Fries
French fries (8oz) with shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Choose 3 toppings and a side of sauce of your preference.$10.99
Fresh Salads
Small Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing$4.49
Large Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing$6.99
Small Greek
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, feta, black olives, Italian dressing$5.49
Large Greek
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, feta, black olives, Italian dressing$7.99
Small House
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fancy cheddar cheese, croutons, your choice of dressing$4.99
Large House
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fancy cheddar cheese, croutons, your choice of dressing$5.99
Calzones
Sandwiches
Meatball Mozzarella Sandwich
Meatballs, melted mozzarella and marinara$11.99
Sausage Mozzarella Sandwich
Italian sausage, mozzarella, onions, bell peppers and homemade pizza sauce$11.99
Gyro Sandwich
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki on pita bread.$11.99OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Mozzarella Sandwich
Chicken breast, melted mozzarella and marinara$11.99
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Prime rib, sautéed onions, bell peppers and mozzarella on hoagie bread$11.99
Pastas
Spaghetti with Marinara Pasta
Spaghetti topped with homemade marinara and mozzarella. Options for protein available for extra charge.$7.99
Fettuccini Alfredo Pasta
Fettuccini pasta tossed in a creamy homemade alfredo, sprinkled with parsley and a side of garlic bread.$9.69
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo Pasta
With mushrooms$11.69
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Spaghetti with homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Topped with crispy chicken breast.$11.69
Lasagna
Layers of pasta, meat sauce and ricotta, topped with homemade marinara and mozzarella$11.69
Kids Menu
Desserts
Sides
SIDE RANCH$0.50
SIDE PIZZA SAUCE$0.50
SIDE MARINARA SAUCE$1.00
SIDE ALFREDO SAUCE$1.00
SIDE BUFFALO SAUCE$0.75
SIDE BLUE CHEESE DRESSING$0.50
SIDE CAESAR DRESSING$0.50
SIDE ITALIAN DRESSING$0.50
SIDE JALEPENOS$0.75
SIDE BANANA PEPPERS$0.75
SIDE BLACK OLIVES$0.75
SIDE GARLIC BUTTER$0.75
SIDE GREEN OLIVES$0.75
SIDE TZATZIKI SAUCE$1.00
SIDE ORDER OF MEATBALLS$3.00
SIDE CHIPS
Ms. Vickie's Kettle Potato Chips$1.25
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Small Specialty Pizzas
10" Times Square
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives$13.99
10" Manhattan Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic$13.99
10" Park Avenue
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic$13.99
10" Soho
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce$13.99
10" Philly Pizza
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce$14.99
10" Brooklyn Bomber
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic$13.99
10" Village
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil$12.99
10" Staten Island
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic$13.99
10" Pepperoni Amora
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano$12.99
10" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic$12.99
10" House Margherita
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce$12.99
10" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese$13.99
10" Neapolitan Margherita
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil$12.99
10" Texas Spring Time
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta$13.99
10" Houston Street
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce$13.99
10" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, cherry tomato, fresh basil and parmesan.$12.99
10" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes$13.99
Medium Specialty Pizzas
12" Times Square
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives$18.99
12" Manhattan Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic$18.99
12" Park Avenue
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic$18.99
12" Soho
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce$18.99
12" Philly Pizza
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce$19.99
12" Brooklyn Bomber
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic$18.99
12" Village
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil$16.99
12" Staten Island
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic$18.99
12" Pepperoni Amora
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano$15.99
12" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic$15.99
12" House Margherita
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce$15.99
12" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese$18.99
12" Neapolitan Margherita
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil$15.99
12" Texas Spring Time
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta$18.99
12" Houston Street
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce$18.99
12" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, cherry tomato, fresh basil and parmesan.$15.99
12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes$18.99
Large Specialty Pizzas
14" Times Square
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives$20.99
14" Manhattan Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic$20.99
14" Park Avenue
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic$20.99
14" Soho
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce$20.99
14" Philly Pizza
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce$21.99
14" Brooklyn Bomber
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic$20.99
14" Village
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil$18.99
14" Staten Island
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic$20.99
14" Pepperoni Amora
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano$17.99
14" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic$17.99
14" House Margherita
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce$17.99
14" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese$20.99
14" Neapolitan Margherita
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil$17.99
14" Texas Spring Time
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta$20.99
14" Houston Street
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce$20.99
14" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, cherry tomato, fresh basil and parmesan.$17.99
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes$20.99
XL Specialty Pizzas
16" Times Square
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives$21.99
16" Manhattan Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic$21.99
16" Park Avenue
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic$21.99
16" Soho
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce$21.99
16" Philly Pizza
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce$22.99
16" Brooklyn Bomber
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic$21.99
16" Village
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil$20.99
16" Staten Island
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic$21.99
16" Pepperoni Amora
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano$19.99
16" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic$19.99
16" House Margherita
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce$19.99
16" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese$21.99
16" Neapolitan Margherita
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil$19.99
16" Texas Spring Time
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta$21.99
16" Houston Street
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce$21.99
16" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, cherry tomato, fresh basil and parmesan.$19.99
16" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes$21.99
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
Pizza Party Package
Deals
Carry Out Deal
Meal Deal
Family Deal
Family Combo
Catering
Catering Appetizers
Catering Salads
Catering Pasta
Catering Desserts
Cannoli
Filled with cannoli cream and chocolate, sprinkled with powder sugar. 3 pcs